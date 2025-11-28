© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjUB5rvRNNE
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@SCAMERICA1776
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Fenbendazole, Ivermectin & Mebendazole Treating Stage 4 Cancers FULLY! - Dr. William Makis
Dr. William Makis discusses using antiparasitic drugs ivermectin and fenbendazole (or mebendazole) to shrink stage 4 tumors in late-stage cancer patients, including pancreatic, ovarian, melanoma, and breast cancers previously deemed incurable by oncologists.
He shares patient anecdotes, such as breast tumors shrinking from 7 cm to 2.5-3 cm in 2-3 months before surgery, a prostate tumor vanishing after five months of albendazole, and stage 4 pancreatic cases achieving cancer-free status, often combined with low-dose chemo that these drugs reportedly sensitize tumors to. Makis notes these cheap, off-patent generics (10-20 cents per pill) face customs issues in places like Canada and references his 2025 peer-reviewed paper with Dr. Paul Marik proposing protocols, plus Mel Gibson's Joe Rogan endorsement of similar successes.