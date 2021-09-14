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PREPARE NOW for Chaos, UN Chief Issues Dire Warnings, Canary Islands Warnings, and Iceland Volcano Update, Two Arkansas Sheriffs Will Not Mandate Vax: September 14, 2021
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1101 views • September 14, 2021
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BREAKING NEWS - UNITED NATIONS WARNING - PREPARE NOW FOR SOCIAL DISRUPTION AND LOCAL CHAOS
Submitted by Karen
On September 14, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/Hx6zLBbBZ0s
Related:
https://allnewspipeline.com/Food_Shortages_Hitting_A_Critical_Point.php
https://youtu.be/TJT7aZn54_M
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UN chief: World is at `pivotal moment’ and must avert crises
Submitted by Karen
https://apnews.com/article/technology-health-coronavirus-pandemic-united-nations-covid-19-pandemic-dcabfc7526f46940dc5a992d52737c8b
Related:
https://youtu.be/0eh8HF31AW8
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THE NEW LAVA GEYSER SHOOTING LAVA 30 M. UP! New vent? MetOffice says Not!
Submitted by Jenny
On September 14, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/7JfDC6FKIec
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INVOLCAN WARN THAT ‘SOONER OR LATER THERE WILL BE A VOLCANIC ERUPTION ON LA PALMA’
Submitted by Karen
https://www.canarianweekly.com/posts/involcan-warn-will-be-eruption-la-palma
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Two sheriffs in Arkansas will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees
Submitted by Don
https://www.localmemphis.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/two-sheriffs-in-arkansas-will-not-mandate-covid-19-vaccines-for-their-employees/522-e81bb29e-6a85-424a-b1e2-f2e96788b45b
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
BREAKING NEWS - UNITED NATIONS WARNING - PREPARE NOW FOR SOCIAL DISRUPTION AND LOCAL CHAOS
Submitted by Karen
On September 14, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/Hx6zLBbBZ0s
Related:
https://allnewspipeline.com/Food_Shortages_Hitting_A_Critical_Point.php
https://youtu.be/TJT7aZn54_M
--
UN chief: World is at `pivotal moment’ and must avert crises
Submitted by Karen
https://apnews.com/article/technology-health-coronavirus-pandemic-united-nations-covid-19-pandemic-dcabfc7526f46940dc5a992d52737c8b
Related:
https://youtu.be/0eh8HF31AW8
--
THE NEW LAVA GEYSER SHOOTING LAVA 30 M. UP! New vent? MetOffice says Not!
Submitted by Jenny
On September 14, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/7JfDC6FKIec
--
INVOLCAN WARN THAT ‘SOONER OR LATER THERE WILL BE A VOLCANIC ERUPTION ON LA PALMA’
Submitted by Karen
https://www.canarianweekly.com/posts/involcan-warn-will-be-eruption-la-palma
--
Two sheriffs in Arkansas will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees
Submitted by Don
https://www.localmemphis.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/two-sheriffs-in-arkansas-will-not-mandate-covid-19-vaccines-for-their-employees/522-e81bb29e-6a85-424a-b1e2-f2e96788b45b
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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