The Rock Almighty Artist Spotlight: Bride

Good day Warriors Of Light! May God richly bless you today and all the days of your life.

On today's show we bring you some insight from another legend in Christ-centered rock. Enjoy!





Season 1: AREA 312 Vodcast Episodes

Interview Date: 11/6/21. Discussion: It's a special seasonal episode as brothers Dale & Troy Thompson - founding members of legendary Christian metal band, Bride - join us to discuss their latest releases. "Bluegrass Gospel" features The Thompson Family's down-home renditions of traditional hymn favorites while "Christmas" unwraps each carol in Bride's classic metal fashion. Also discussed are the latest Bride remasters: Show No Mercy, Live To Die and Silence Is Madness... Tis the season!

AREA 312 Rock & Metal Vodcast on Youtube

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4gnhNwv

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/42ev0Do





Hot Ticket Alert!

See Disciple Live in Jacksonville and beyond!

https://tinyurl.com/DiscipleLiveBeyond





Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble, comment and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





4 hours of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

Catch The Rock Almighty twice daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824