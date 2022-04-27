Miles Guo: Elon Musk is a smart guy and he will for sure come out several brilliant ideas, but no one can wipe off the influence of the Communist Party behind Twitter

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4/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Many people asked about my views on the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk. Elon Musk is a smart guy and he will for sure come out several brilliant ideas, but no one can wipe off the influence of the Communist Party behind Twitter; and no matter who owns Twitter, they will pay a big price for Twitter’s historical issues