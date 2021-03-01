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FALLEN ANGELS (NEPHILIM), REPHAIM (GIANTS) & DEMONS- STEVE QUAYLE AND TOM HORN
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1227 views • March 01, 2021
Steve Quayle
Fallen Angels (The Nephilim), Giants (The Rephaim) and Aliens – They are all interconnected.
For over 50 years Steve Quayle has pursued evidence that Giants existed, are here now, and will return in force. Throughout the world, he has found that evidence in the form of ancient historical documentation, 20th and 21st century written accounts and in archeological remains.
Further, through reports from his Black Ops connections Steve has discovered the willful and intentional modern corruption of mankind’s genetic code through the intersplicing Giant DNA with human DNA by the governments of the world in their effort to gain military superiority.
In our modern era, we see those same Fallen Angels now implementing their Endgame – The Great Deception.
Fallen Angels (The Nephilim), Giants (The Rephaim) and Aliens – They are all interconnected.
For over 50 years Steve Quayle has pursued evidence that Giants existed, are here now, and will return in force. Throughout the world, he has found that evidence in the form of ancient historical documentation, 20th and 21st century written accounts and in archeological remains.
Further, through reports from his Black Ops connections Steve has discovered the willful and intentional modern corruption of mankind’s genetic code through the intersplicing Giant DNA with human DNA by the governments of the world in their effort to gain military superiority.
In our modern era, we see those same Fallen Angels now implementing their Endgame – The Great Deception.
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