Myocarditis Paper-Dr John Campbell, Dr Peter McCullough, Nicolas Hulscher

MIRRORED from Dr. John Campbell
Feb 6, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BhC0BCYQwo&ab_channel=Dr.JohnCampbell
With Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher (paper authors).
Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine- induced myocarditis
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ehf2.14680
Myocarditis autopsy paper:https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ehf2.14680
VAERS myocarditis paper: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20420986241226566
preprint autopsy paper: https://zenodo.org/records/8120771
Spike protein detoxification paper: https://www.cureus.com/articles/207654-clinical-approach-to-post-acute-sequelae-after-covid-19-infection-and-vaccination#!/
We will also cite the Nakahara paper and the Krausen paper
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37724969/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37758751/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.