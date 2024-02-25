Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Myocarditis Paper-Dr John Campbell, Dr Peter McCullough, Nicolas Hulscher
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3324 Subscribers
113 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from  Dr. John Campbell

Feb 6, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BhC0BCYQwo&ab_channel=Dr.JohnCampbell

With Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher (paper authors).

Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine- induced myocarditis

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ehf2.14680

Myocarditis autopsy paper:https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ehf2.14680

VAERS myocarditis paper: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20420986241226566

preprint autopsy paper: https://zenodo.org/records/8120771

Spike protein detoxification paper: https://www.cureus.com/articles/207654-clinical-approach-to-post-acute-sequelae-after-covid-19-infection-and-vaccination#!/

We will also cite the Nakahara paper and the Krausen paper

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37724969/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37758751/

 

Keywords
side effectspaperdeathsstudiescovid vaccinedr john campbellmyocarditisdr peter mcculloughnicolas hulscher

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket