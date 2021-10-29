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Hoes of the Bible: Potiphar's wife lied and got someone imprisoned when she didn't get what she wanted
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In this video we are going to show that there was a LOT of harlotry and whoredoms going on in the Bible, and today's video is about Potiphar’s wife, who wanted Joseph as her Scooby snack for the day.
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https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/hoes.html
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