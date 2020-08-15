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Silvano Trotta - Covid, par aérosol ? Vraiment ?
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14 views • August 15, 2020
14 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I94bHxlBnyc
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Le Covid se propage-t-il vraiment par les airs ? Ou uniquement par les airs ? Enquête, et excellente nouvelle !
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/90-000-soutiens-pour-le-collectif-sante-en-danger-la-resistance-des-soignants
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/13/anthony-fauci-no-reason-why-we-shouldnt-be-able-vo/
https://www.data.gouv.fr/fr/
https://www.levif.be/actualite/belgique/hausse-des-deces-du-coronavirus-les-3-4-etaient-des-residents-de-maisons-de-repos/article-news-1320197.html?cookie_check=1597413904
https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article213026408/Corona-Quarantaene-Gesundheitsaemter-wollten-Eltern-und-Kinder-trennen.html
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/covid-19-outbreaks-declared-at-four-edmonton-restaurants
https://www.lavoixdunord.fr/847026/article/2020-08-03/covid-19-un-mariage-annecy-devient-un-des-plus-gros-clusters-de-l-auvergne-rhone
https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/polynesie/gendarmes-contamines-il-s-agit-gendarmes-qui-ont-participe-soiree-au-piment-rouge-haut-commissariat-861362.html
https://www.lci.fr/international/coronavirus-des-traces-presentes-sur-du-poulet-bresilien-importe-en-chine-2161591.html
https://www.franceinter.fr/societe/coronavirus-oui-certains-masques-sont-dotes-d-une-puce-rfid-mais-ce-n-est-pas-pour-nous-pister
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Le Covid se propage-t-il vraiment par les airs ? Ou uniquement par les airs ? Enquête, et excellente nouvelle !
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/90-000-soutiens-pour-le-collectif-sante-en-danger-la-resistance-des-soignants
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/13/anthony-fauci-no-reason-why-we-shouldnt-be-able-vo/
https://www.data.gouv.fr/fr/
https://www.levif.be/actualite/belgique/hausse-des-deces-du-coronavirus-les-3-4-etaient-des-residents-de-maisons-de-repos/article-news-1320197.html?cookie_check=1597413904
https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article213026408/Corona-Quarantaene-Gesundheitsaemter-wollten-Eltern-und-Kinder-trennen.html
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/covid-19-outbreaks-declared-at-four-edmonton-restaurants
https://www.lavoixdunord.fr/847026/article/2020-08-03/covid-19-un-mariage-annecy-devient-un-des-plus-gros-clusters-de-l-auvergne-rhone
https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/polynesie/gendarmes-contamines-il-s-agit-gendarmes-qui-ont-participe-soiree-au-piment-rouge-haut-commissariat-861362.html
https://www.lci.fr/international/coronavirus-des-traces-presentes-sur-du-poulet-bresilien-importe-en-chine-2161591.html
https://www.franceinter.fr/societe/coronavirus-oui-certains-masques-sont-dotes-d-une-puce-rfid-mais-ce-n-est-pas-pour-nous-pister
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