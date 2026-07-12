Global Warming, Cooling Then Scorching Prophecies By 2040

The Bible warns us about weather fluctuations during the end of days. We're noticing warmer temperatures during the times of the Seven Seals opening. The earth will cool dramatically during the Seven Trumpets because of all the space debris that will hit the earth. At the end, the earth will burn like a furnace as the Seven Bowls are poured out on us. Let's analyze what's occurring and what to expect by 2040. There will be waves of heating and cooling, but at the end, biblical end-times texts frequently describe intense heat and burning as instruments of divine judgment and the physical dissolution of the universe. The scriptures warn of apocalyptic plagues, the superheating of the sun, and a universe-wide inferno that melts the elements. 2 Peter 3:10 describes the "day of the Lord" arriving like a thief, causing the heavens to collapse and the elements to be destroyed with fervent heat, melting the physical structure of the earth. Malachi 4:1 prophesies a day that "will burn like a furnace." The arrogant and evildoers are compared to stubble, completely consumed by the flames so that neither root nor branch remains.