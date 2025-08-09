The Game-Changer in News Distribution No One Saw Coming - Sam Anthony

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com





Sam Anthony is the founder and CEO of YourNews, a censorship‑resistant, hyper‑local citizen journalism platform that empowers everyday people to report and monetize news. With over two decades in online media, he launched YourNews to challenge the dominance of corporate outlets and restore narrative control to local communities. Anthony is a vocal critic of legacy media, often speaking about its decline, political bias, and centralized control. Through interviews, podcasts, and public appearances, he champions decentralized, community‑driven journalism as the future of news. His mission is clear: take journalism back from powerful gatekeepers and return it to the people.





