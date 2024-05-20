Proverbs Of The Wicked Versus The Righteous

5/19/2024
Proverbs 14:34 Proverbs of The Righteous Versus the Wicked
Intro: Who is Righteous? Romans 4:5-6 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Romans 4:6 Even as David also describeth the blessedness of the man, unto whom God imputeth righteousness without works. All those in Christ are made righteous by His shed blood and our faith in Him. We who cannot be righteous are made righteous in Christ.
Who are The wicked? James 4:17 Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin. The wicked know what is right and what is wrong but would rather do wickedly.
