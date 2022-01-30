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At the Gold Coast Freedom Rally, 29-Jan-22. Nurse Debbie.
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10 views • January 30, 2022
Debbie-Jane Harris, nurse of 30 years, speaks out at the Gold Coast Freedom Rally, 29th January, 2022.
Debbie also spoke at the Gold Coast Undivided Vaccine Mandate meeting last month at Carrara, see here https://www.brighteon.com/11c46229-a3bc-480f-9b0b-9be00ce2f22b
When that footage was uploaded to Roobs' Flyers YouTube channel, the channel and all its content was immediately terminated, permanently.
They don't want this information getting out folks. But as long as there's brave people like Debbie speaking out and telling the TRUTH!....They cannot stop us.
If you are a health professional and are disgusted at what is going on, or you just need someone to reach out to, please get in contact with
[email protected]
Also please subscribe to Deb's Telegram channel
https://t.me/NurseDJSpeaks
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Debbie also spoke at the Gold Coast Undivided Vaccine Mandate meeting last month at Carrara, see here https://www.brighteon.com/11c46229-a3bc-480f-9b0b-9be00ce2f22b
When that footage was uploaded to Roobs' Flyers YouTube channel, the channel and all its content was immediately terminated, permanently.
They don't want this information getting out folks. But as long as there's brave people like Debbie speaking out and telling the TRUTH!....They cannot stop us.
If you are a health professional and are disgusted at what is going on, or you just need someone to reach out to, please get in contact with
[email protected]
Also please subscribe to Deb's Telegram channel
https://t.me/NurseDJSpeaks
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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