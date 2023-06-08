Investigating 15 Minute Cities - Geoff Snicer
Geoff Snicer, along with Adrienne of Citizens Oversight Accountability Project (COAP), Investigate 15 Minute Cities.
SmartLink Solutions video Geoff played: https://vimeo.com/637510804
PDF of 15 Minute City Presentation: https://www.getawake.ca/community/smart-cities/15-minute-city-presentation/
Video interview with Geoff Snicer on Empower Hour: https://rumble.com/v2rdua3-warning-smart-city-infrastructure-with-geoff-snicer.html
COAP: https://coap.ca/
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@coapinc/community
