America’s Occult Holidays – Part 2 - 12/26/2024

Doc Marquis was raised in an Illuminati family, trained as an Illuminist, and attained the rank of Master Witch (3rd degree). He has been a Christian since 1979 and has appeared on and consulted for ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, ‘The Geraldo Rivera Show’, ‘Hard Copy’, ‘Inside Edition’, and ‘Unsolved Mysteries’. He reveals how all-American Holidays are designed by using an occult numerical pattern originating from the Illuminati. Discover the REAL truth behind the popular holidays of: Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, May Day, and other “traditions of man.” Learn the Truth behind occult practices like “Trick or treat”, “May Day” and more.





