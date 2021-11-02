© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why everything you have been told about COVID-19 and the vaccines could be wrong
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • November 02, 2021
Pandemic Podcast, October 26, 2021
Join this special 90 minute interview with Del Bigtree, ‘the most deleted man on the internet’ this Tuesday evening at 20.00 UK time on the Pandemic Podcast to celebrate reaching over 10 million views!
During this 90 minute special we will cover:
Why some of the most commonly held beliefs about vaccine safety are wrong
Revelations of the lies, fraud and corruption within the Pharmaceutical industry
The consequences of failing to effectively report or monitor vaccine adverse reactions
How much of the Covid-19 narrative is wrong and how it serves the interests of Big Pharma
How censorship and cancel culture is eroding trust in science
What legal action is being taken against Pharmaceutical manufacturers
Why the future of public health is under threat from big pharma
PLUS much more!
Please register for the livestream at www.danjgregory.com/bigtree
Join this special 90 minute interview with Del Bigtree, ‘the most deleted man on the internet’ this Tuesday evening at 20.00 UK time on the Pandemic Podcast to celebrate reaching over 10 million views!
During this 90 minute special we will cover:
Why some of the most commonly held beliefs about vaccine safety are wrong
Revelations of the lies, fraud and corruption within the Pharmaceutical industry
The consequences of failing to effectively report or monitor vaccine adverse reactions
How much of the Covid-19 narrative is wrong and how it serves the interests of Big Pharma
How censorship and cancel culture is eroding trust in science
What legal action is being taken against Pharmaceutical manufacturers
Why the future of public health is under threat from big pharma
PLUS much more!
Please register for the livestream at www.danjgregory.com/bigtree
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.