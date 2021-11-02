Why everything you have been told about COVID-19 and the vaccines could be wrong

Pandemic Podcast, October 26, 2021



Join this special 90 minute interview with Del Bigtree, ‘the most deleted man on the internet’ this Tuesday evening at 20.00 UK time on the Pandemic Podcast to celebrate reaching over 10 million views!



During this 90 minute special we will cover:



Why some of the most commonly held beliefs about vaccine safety are wrong

Revelations of the lies, fraud and corruption within the Pharmaceutical industry

The consequences of failing to effectively report or monitor vaccine adverse reactions

How much of the Covid-19 narrative is wrong and how it serves the interests of Big Pharma

How censorship and cancel culture is eroding trust in science

What legal action is being taken against Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Why the future of public health is under threat from big pharma



PLUS much more!



Please register for the livestream at www.danjgregory.com/bigtree