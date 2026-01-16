RT News - January 16 2026 9AM GMT

January 16, 2026

rt.com





At least ten Palestinians, including two Hamas members, have reportedly been killed in IDF attacks on Gaza. That's as Trump announces the second phase of the ceasefire and backs the new government in the enclave. Tehran takes aim at Washington in a fiery hearing at the UN, accusing the United States of having a direct hand in stoking the deadly riots in Iran. As protesters clash with ICE agents in Minneapolis, Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act, potentially bringing troops to the streets as the nation remains split over his immigration crackdown.





