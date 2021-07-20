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ROCKEFELLER - HOW ONE MAN TOOK DOWN AMERICA THROUGH BIG PHARMA & MEDIA CONTROL
Love of the Truth
Love of the Truth
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114 views • July 20, 2021
Excellent video showing how the Scumbag Occultist Satan worshiping psychopath control freak Rockefeller took control of the MEDIA and MEDICINE and using LIES, Propagandists and Bribery of politicians, got DRUGS declared as "Legitimate" Medicine and HERBS and NUTRITION used for Thousands of years to be declared "Unscientific quackery. The FACT is that it's WESTERN allopathic medicine which is the REAL QUACKERY since Quackery comes from the work Quack which is short for Quick as in Quicksilver. Quicksilver is another name for MERCURY which western chemical medicine has been using since Paracelcus in the 15th century to POISON people, just as WESTERN chemical and surgical medicine STILL DOES today!
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big pharmasatanmedical mafiarockefellerpharmaceutical
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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