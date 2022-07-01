Klaus Schwab shares who are the 'stakeholders' for the WEF. Flashback 2007.

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Klaus Schwab shares who are the 'stakeholders' for the WEF.
[Clip taken from 2007, full video HERE (https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/14026)]
Klaus Schwab - World Economic Forum Headquarters Full 2007
'Founder and Executive Chairman, presents the World Economic Forum from its headquarters in Geneva. Klaus Schwab talks about the Annual Meeting in Davos and its different stakeholders.'
•Business
•Politics
•Governments
•Media
•NGO's
•Trade Unions
•Experts & Scientists
•Religious Leaders
Translation: IT'S ONE BIG CLUB
Mirrored from https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes on Telegram, please subscribe.
This guy looks like every bad movie villain, he's Ziegfried from Get Smart, Goldfinger from James Bond and Dr Evil from Austin Powers!
Nuff said.
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