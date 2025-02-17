BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Center Stage In Munich /// JD VANCE, United States Vice President
150 views • 2 months ago

Watch as VP, JD Vance as he lays it all on the line in Munich. If you care any about your future and the future of the United States you will be absolutely amazed at his speech. If you like seeing our leaders speak out like this, then you will be honored to utilize The Politicians’ Contract located at tio.today and/or MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org. This contract has the potential to force any politician to perform the way you see VP JD Vance performing in Munich. Again, change begins when you say that it does. Join with those that share your opinion of humanitarian issues.

 

Others tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract

& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

 

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html

trumpcaliforniacurrent eventsinterviewpoliticsviralnorth carolinalifefederalgovernment911hawaiigoldculturepearl harbordirected energy weaponssilvervice presidentbankingopen borderswildfireswhite house administrationcovidmunichjd vance
