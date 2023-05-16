Revelation | Pt. 30 - The Great White Throne Judgement | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 20:7-10
At the end of the Millennial Kingdom, Satan is released
Purpose
Why?
Those living during this 1000 year period are the survivors of the Tribulation who did not take the Mark
Matth 25 = Jesus touches down and he seperates the sheep from the goats (these are the tribulation surviors)
Those who are the goats are cast to into death
Those who are sheep live in the world during the kingdom period
They will have kids and repopulate the plant
Difference between them and us = We have recived glorified bodies | they remain in their sinful nature
Their children will be born into sin
Their children will live in a perfect society ruled by 1 person = Jesus
They have no option but t
o serve Him and we are the priests on their behalf
Satan will be released for a short time to test these people who have had it perfect
Imagine a world ruled by Jesus, no devil, no demons, no wars, long life
You would think that would convince anyone to submit to Christ
NOPE
Satan will deceive the nations and the will be like the sand of the sea = a ton of people will rebel
Gog & Magog here does not refer to the battle of Gog & Magog in Ezekiel 38
The battle of Gog & Magog in Ez 38 sets off the Tribulation
This battle of Gog & Magog here is at the end of the 1000 year reign
Gog & Magog is a general term in the Bible for the enemies of God spread throughout the remote parts of the earth
Not Russia necessarily
Satan's Final Army
1. Geographically Remote
2. Generationally Removed
3. Spiritually Distant
Satan & Humanity
1. Satan is the GREAT deceiver
Eve in the Garden
Like a roaring Lion
Father of Lies and author of Confusion
2. The Human heart is deceitful
These people lived for 1000 years in Eden 2.0 w/Jesus as King
Jeremiah 17:9
There is a strong delusion hitting the Body of Christ that the biggest problem we face is the devil and oppression from his demons
That's not true at all
The biggest problem we face is our own hearts
We try to pass blame for our sin nature upon the devil, his demons and the world system
What we see in Revelation 20 is that you can remove the devil, demonic oppression and the world system and the human heart remains the issue
The devil, demons and the world make it difficult but the core issue is the heart
Ecclesiastes 9:3
Notice: environment is not the issue, world system is not the issue, the devil and his demons are not the core issue
Core issue is the human heart
I inclined my heart
To incline means to lift up
Gym at home example
I incline my heart
You are responsible for your heart
Proverbs = Guard your heart above all else for from it flows the issues of life
Great White Throne Judgement
Revelation 20:10-15
Lake of Fire is perpetual suffering
Great White Throne
Notice it is great for He who sits on it is Great
It is white = pure, holy and just in its verdict
Throne - King of the Cosmos
This judgement is for all unbelievers
2 Resurrections
1. Believers = Resurrection To Eternal Life
2. Unbelievers = Resurrection To Eternal Damnation
John 5:28-29
We partake of the first resurrection
Second resurrection = Lake of Fire
Notice the books there
Revelation 20:12 says, "And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened.Another book was opened, which is the book of life. The dead were judged according to what they had done as recorded in the books."
Books Of God
1. Bible
John 12:48
2. Records
Psalm 139:16
3. Remembrance
Psalm 56:8
4. Works (Revelation 20:12)
5. Life (Phil 4:3)
Mentioned 9x
Psalm 69:26-28
7x in Revelation
Revelation 3:5 says, "The one who is victoriouswill, like them, be dressed in white. I will never blot out the name of that person from the book of life, but will acknowledge that name before my Father and his angels."
It appears everyone is written in the Book of Life
Those that die not washed by the Blood of the Lamb have their name blotted out
This answers the question about children who die young w/out confessing Jesus is Lord
What happens to kids who die young?
There was a special grace towards the children of the Exodus in Deuteronomy
Moses doesn't lead the people in but Joshua
Joshua = salvation
Jesus = salvation
When David's son died he said, "I will go to him"
When is a name written in the book of life? from the beginning
God is not entering and erasing on the daily
Conclusion
In life there are 2 things guaranteed: taxes and death
We all will die
We will either stand before God and be judged by the Finished work of His Son and our names remain in the Book of Life
We will be judged by our works that are recorded and our names will be blotted out of the Book of Life and cast into the Lake of Fire
This is true for our friends and family
"To be a winner of souls, one first must be a weeper of souls" - Charles Spurgeon
