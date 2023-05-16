Revelation | Pt. 30 - The Great White Throne Judgement | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 20:7-10 At the end of the Millennial Kingdom, Satan is released Purpose Why? Those living during this 1000 year period are the survivors of the Tribulation who did not take the Mark Matth 25 = Jesus touches down and he seperates the sheep from the goats (these are the tribulation surviors) Those who are the goats are cast to into death Those who are sheep live in the world during the kingdom period They will have kids and repopulate the plant Difference between them and us = We have recived glorified bodies | they remain in their sinful nature Their children will be born into sin Their children will live in a perfect society ruled by 1 person = Jesus They have no option but t o serve Him and we are the priests on their behalf Satan will be released for a short time to test these people who have had it perfect Imagine a world ruled by Jesus, no devil, no demons, no wars, long life You would think that would convince anyone to submit to Christ NOPE Satan will deceive the nations and the will be like the sand of the sea = a ton of people will rebel Gog & Magog here does not refer to the battle of Gog & Magog in Ezekiel 38 The battle of Gog & Magog in Ez 38 sets off the Tribulation This battle of Gog & Magog here is at the end of the 1000 year reign Gog & Magog is a general term in the Bible for the enemies of God spread throughout the remote parts of the earth Not Russia necessarily Satan's Final Army 1. Geographically Remote 2. Generationally Removed 3. Spiritually Distant Satan & Humanity 1. Satan is the GREAT deceiver Eve in the Garden Like a roaring Lion Father of Lies and author of Confusion 2. The Human heart is deceitful These people lived for 1000 years in Eden 2.0 w/Jesus as King Jeremiah 17:9 There is a strong delusion hitting the Body of Christ that the biggest problem we face is the devil and oppression from his demons That's not true at all The biggest problem we face is our own hearts We try to pass blame for our sin nature upon the devil, his demons and the world system What we see in Revelation 20 is that you can remove the devil, demonic oppression and the world system and the human heart remains the issue The devil, demons and the world make it difficult but the core issue is the heart Ecclesiastes 9:3 Notice: environment is not the issue, world system is not the issue, the devil and his demons are not the core issue Core issue is the human heart I inclined my heart To incline means to lift up Gym at home example I incline my heart You are responsible for your heart Proverbs = Guard your heart above all else for from it flows the issues of life Great White Throne Judgement Revelation 20:10-15 Lake of Fire is perpetual suffering Great White Throne Notice it is great for He who sits on it is Great It is white = pure, holy and just in its verdict Throne - King of the Cosmos This judgement is for all unbelievers 2 Resurrections 1. Believers = Resurrection To Eternal Life 2. Unbelievers = Resurrection To Eternal Damnation John 5:28-29 We partake of the first resurrection Second resurrection = Lake of Fire Notice the books there Revelation 20:12 says, "And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened.Another book was opened, which is the book of life. The dead were judged according to what they had done as recorded in the books." Books Of God 1. Bible John 12:48 2. Records Psalm 139:16 3. Remembrance Psalm 56:8 4. Works (Revelation 20:12) 5. Life (Phil 4:3) Mentioned 9x Psalm 69:26-28 7x in Revelation Revelation 3:5 says, "The one who is victoriouswill, like them, be dressed in white. I will never blot out the name of that person from the book of life, but will acknowledge that name before my Father and his angels." It appears everyone is written in the Book of Life Those that die not washed by the Blood of the Lamb have their name blotted out This answers the question about children who die young w/out confessing Jesus is Lord What happens to kids who die young? There was a special grace towards the children of the Exodus in Deuteronomy Moses doesn't lead the people in but Joshua Joshua = salvation Jesus = salvation When David's son died he said, "I will go to him" When is a name written in the book of life? from the beginning God is not entering and erasing on the daily Conclusion In life there are 2 things guaranteed: taxes and death We all will die We will either stand before God and be judged by the Finished work of His Son and our names remain in the Book of Life We will be judged by our works that are recorded and our names will be blotted out of the Book of Life and cast into the Lake of Fire This is true for our friends and family "To be a winner of souls, one first must be a weeper of souls" - Charles Spurgeon

