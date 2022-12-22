NFL PLAYER & PART TIME VAX PIMP KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS 💉💉💉

They claim that Franco Harris died from natural causes. He was a pusher of the vaxx and he took it, what do you think?
The Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers who caught the “Immaculate Reception” died on Dec. 21, 2022. He was 72
Sources confirmed to Pittsburgh Action News 4, that Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall-of-Famer died of natural causes at the age of 72, a few days before the 50th anniversary of Immaculate reception.
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
