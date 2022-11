IS BAPTISM IN WATER IS MANDATORY FOR SALVATION? - The bible reveals the Truth

THE BIG QUESTION BELIEVERS ARE DEBATINGΒ





Christians worldwide have been deceived to believed they are saved by Faith alone or a sinners prayer which neither are in the bible and no one in the bible ever taught such teaching. This video will reveal the truth 100% with scripture without doubt so you will know the truth which will set you free.





GREAT NEWS - THE MAN OF LAWLESSNESS - THE ANTICHRIST HAS BEEN REVEALED ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 - THIS MEANS JESUS MUST COME SOON!





This is the last prophecy that needs to be revealed before Jesus comes to get the Church of Philadelphia - the First Fruit. Rev. 3: 7-13, Rev. 14: 1-5

Read 2 Thessalonians 2: 1 - 12





ONLY WATER BAPTIZED DISCIPLES WHO KEEP THE 10 COMMANDMENTS WILL BE THE FIRST FRUIT. THE 144,000. Don't be deceived and left behind.





1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18 - The Dead in Christ and those who are alive and remain (the First Fruit - Church of Philadelphia) will rise at the trumpet sound.





Matthew 28: 18-20 - Go make Disciples - Baptize them - Teach them to obey the commandments





Matthew 19: 16-17 - If you want to enter eternal life - Keep the commandments





John 14: 15 - If you love Jesus - keep the commandments





1 John 2: 3-6 - Whoever does not keep the commandments is a Liar





Revelation 3: 7-13 - The Church of Philadelphia





Revelation 14: 1-5 - First Fruit - Baptized disciples who keep the commandments - The Church of Philadelphia





Revelation 14: 6-14 - All Christians and disciples who are left behind will need to learn the Eternal Gospel (Baptism & the 10 Commandments) from the Angles and may have to die for their faith.





Stephen Gregg

Leader - The Church of Philadelphia

Saved By Truth Ministry

