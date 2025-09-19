© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine AI systems trained on data that treats human life as expendable—what happens when those models run critical infrastructure and make resource decisions? This interview warns that replacing humans with automation can harden bureaucratic tyranny, that encoded devaluation of life could lead to policies or outcomes threatening population wellbeing. It’s speculative but urgent: we must scrutinize AI training, governance, values now before accidental or deliberate harms escalate. Watch the full interview to understand the risks and how to push back.
#AIDangers #DigitalEthics #ProtectHumanity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport