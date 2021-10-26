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DATA MATTERS: DEATH RATE EXPLODES IN "FULLY VACCINATED" VICTIMS
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250 views • October 26, 2021
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DATA MATTERS: Death Rate EXPLODES in "Fully Vaccinated" Victims https://rumble.com/vo9or9-data-matters-death-rate-explodes-in-fully-vaccinated-victims.html
Quote: "And they want to push this on YOUR KIDS! The shots are dangerous, and in many cases DEADLY, but the FDA is set to approve "emergency use authorization" for KIDS ages 5-11. Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
DATA MATTERS: Death Rate EXPLODES in "Fully Vaccinated" Victims https://rumble.com/vo9or9-data-matters-death-rate-explodes-in-fully-vaccinated-victims.html
Quote: "And they want to push this on YOUR KIDS! The shots are dangerous, and in many cases DEADLY, but the FDA is set to approve "emergency use authorization" for KIDS ages 5-11. Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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