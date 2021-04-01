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FULL SHOW: Border Crisis: Experts Weigh In On Women Raped, Lives Lost
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0 view • April 01, 2021
Tom Pappert is joined by the Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes and his legal counsel, Kellye Sorelle, to discuss the harsh reality of what’s happening at the southern border. Owen Shroyer gives breaking reports on the devolving situation at the border and Patrick Howley joins to discuss the spineless and defeated GOP establishment.
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