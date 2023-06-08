Journalist asks 🤡 John Kirby a Logical Question

⚡️A journalist asks a question:

- Does it really seem plausible to you that Russia destroyed the dam, thereby flooding the settlements where ethnic Russians live, and at the same time cutting off the water supply to Crimea? In my opinion, there is no more logic here than in undermining your own gas pipeline, don't you think?

🤡 John Kirby replies:

We haven't come to a conclusion yet. We are working with the Ukrainian side and trying to get as much information as possible.