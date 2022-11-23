Saint Germain Speaks During a Cosmic Love Radio Broadcast

https://www.heartscenter.org - Join David Christopher Lewis, author and spiritual teacher, and Christopher Rudy, talk show host of Cosmic Love, as they discuss many topics of spiritual interest to all. These focus on David's newly published book entitled Saint Germain on Advanced Alchemy, Volume 2. Order your copy of Saint Germain's new book here: https://tinyurl.com/4v3xf62j David is the co-founder of The Hearts Center community, an Aquarian Essene community. Beloved Saint Germain delivers a HeartStream during the conversation. Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW. .

•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸

I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d

S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R * http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx



M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org



S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw



L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh



N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/ Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!

P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve



F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n



--- www.centrodecorazones.org

