Cattle hauler's truck catches fire, cows stop traffic on Florida’s Turnpike

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RT
July 19, 2022
A roadway was blocked for several hours on Florida’s Turnpike, after a hauler's semi-cab caught fire near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The driver pulled over and released about 70 cows from the smoke and flames. Local firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
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