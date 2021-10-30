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Media Meltdown: What A Freak Show
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300 views • October 30, 2021
Tucker takes a wrecking ball to the mainstream media for their addiction to Donald Trump.
The full clown-world version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6279444645001
The full clown-world version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6279444645001
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