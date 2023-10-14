ARMED CATREL AT THE BORDER WAKEUP PEOPLE!

I WARNED YOU! NOW THERE'S ARMED MEXICAN CARTEL WALKING AROUND THE U.S. BORDER AND MENTALLY ILL BIDEN IS MIA AND THE WHOLE GOVERNMENT DOESN'T GIVE A DAMN...WHAT'S IT GOING TO TAKE THESE ARMED ILLEGALS SLAUGHTERING COUNTLESS INNOCENT HUMANS FOR ANYONE TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT! MAYBE IF ONE OF OUR LEADERS GOT SHOT MAYBE THEN SOMEONE WOULD DO SOMETHING DAH...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.