National Crack-Up: US Attorney General Barr To Investigate Vote Fraud!

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The announcement that the US Justice Department would be looking into some aspects of last week's election has elicited screaming and wailing from those convinced that Biden's win is a slam-dunk. Would the mainstream media resistance to investigating possible fraud be the same had Trump appeared to pull off a second term? Also today, is Biden breaking the law by speaking with foreign leaders about what a Biden Administration foreign policy would look like? The answer might surprise you...
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