RT News - May 2 2026 2PM GMT

May 2, 2026

rt.com





The US countdown for Iran to make a deal continues amid the Hormuz Strait blockade, while Donald Trump claims hostilities have ended as he looks to bypass congressional approval needed to wage his war. Despite the crippling US embargo on Cuba, Washington imposes new sanctions on key industries of the island nation while the US president says he could position an aircraft carrier off its shores and force it to surrender. Russia's Africa Corps escorts a convoy of refueling trucks into Mali's capital, and destroy a camp of militants despite Western media reporting a total blockade of Bamako.





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