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The Church Takes A Stand: Declares No Authority To Implement Medical Mandates
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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70 views • June 15, 2021
While many have a faulty interpretation of Romans 13 and suggest we just bow the knee to the whims of tyrants, the Church is to do anything but that. Pastor and author Jason Garwood joins me to discuss a new statement from the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ that is soon to be put out in the public square on the lawlessness of medical mandates whether from the Church or the State.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-church-takes-a-stand-new-declaration-states-no-authority-to-implement-medical-mandates/

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vaccinesconstitutionbiblegodjesus christchurchauthoritymaskstim brownsons of libertyanthony faucisetting brushfiresred state talk radiomedical mandatesjason garwood
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