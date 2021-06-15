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The Church Takes A Stand: Declares No Authority To Implement Medical Mandates
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70 views • June 15, 2021
While many have a faulty interpretation of Romans 13 and suggest we just bow the knee to the whims of tyrants, the Church is to do anything but that. Pastor and author Jason Garwood joins me to discuss a new statement from the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ that is soon to be put out in the public square on the lawlessness of medical mandates whether from the Church or the State.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-church-takes-a-stand-new-declaration-states-no-authority-to-implement-medical-mandates/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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