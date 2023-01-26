Gideon van Meijeren (english and spanish subtitles)

Will you buy me a coffee for my work? Thank you very much!!!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev

¿Me invitas a un café por mi trabajo?... Muchas Gracias!!!

Gideon van Meijeren, a member of the small opposition party Forum for Democracy in the Netherlands. He dares to speak out for the victims and against the perpetrators of Satanic Ritual Abuse. A subject you are not allowed to speak about in this country. A subject, so dangerous, that people are even murdered for it. Let this video go viral, all over the world, and let's give the victims a voice and our full support!

FallCabal

Español:

Gideon van Meijeren, miembro del pequeño partido de la oposición Foro para la Democracia en los Países Bajos. Se atreve a hablar en favor de las víctimas y en contra de los autores del Abuso Ritual Satánico. Un tema del que no está permitido hablar en este país. Un tema, tan peligroso, que incluso se asesina a gente por ello. ¡Que este vídeo se haga viral, en todo el mundo, y demos voz a las víctimas y todo nuestro apoyo!

La Caída del Cabal

vari3dad3s:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content



