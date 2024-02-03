Agenda 2030 – Know It Well | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 7

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING CONVERSATIONS I HAD WITH GENERAL FLYNN WHICH HAVE NOW BEEN MADE PUBLIC – THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR ALL PATRIOTS AND MAY PROVE TO BE A BIG BLOW TO THE ENEMIES OF FREEDOM





10 former FBI major department heads wrote a letter to the Speaker of the House stating the country is being invaded.





17 strategic steps outlined in the UN Agenda 2030 including my analysis of each step





Total Enslavement of the Planet by 2030





America and our Constitutional Republic will not be restored until the election of 2020 is resolved. They need President Trump removed from public office at ANY expense. Yes 2024 due to the election set to take place this November, is the pendulum-shifting year. It’s either us, or them.





We will have freedom restored and the course correction for humanity or - complete global governance control, a loss of all freedoms, and a reduction of the world’s population to about 600 million. Think I’m making this stuff up? “Agenda 2030 – Know It Well"





New World Order-America Shall Be Free





Tales from Thailand





Action Steps





To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund Our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





JOIN PATRIOT.TV – https://patriot.tv/pages/jmc





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!





JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS – KIRK ELLIOTT PHD





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/JMC





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:

https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:

http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month:

http://www.twc.health/AMP





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: www.rncstore.com/PTV





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American-made products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.