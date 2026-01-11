BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Batch Number Starting with "E" = "EXTREME Death Risk" by Nicolas Hulscher
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
182 followers
2
147 views • 3 days ago

:::: all of them are poison, every batch, every potion, its made by witches and put into your bloodstream so unseen evil spirits can possess the body easily , this vaccine deceit was all just so evil unseen spirits can terrorise you, miss guide you and lead you towards suffering and hell, if you can be deceived that poison could protect you against future diseases then it means god is not with you. repent and be guided. his guidence comes in stages he will not give you all the truth to see at once because then you will go crazy so step by step.trust upon your creator that if you repent, do good deeds and be one of those with patient that everything will be fine. one lord the creator and the rest is his creation: humans, spirits, animals and so on.

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653





rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653



Keywords
nicolas hulscherpfizer mrna vaccine batch number emeaning e in vaccine batchesextreme death risk vaccines
