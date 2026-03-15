The Algorithm That Changed Reality

Uploaded for pacsteam.org





Two people can look at the same conversation online and see completely different worlds. A simple post, a few comments, a single like — and suddenly trust breaks, arguments start, and relationships are pushed to the edge.





This film explores how modern algorithms shape what we see, what we believe others think about us, and how even small technical decisions can ripple into real human consequences. From misunderstood emails that led to the invention of the smiley face, to today’s personalized feeds that silently rearrange reality for every user, the story reveals how machines designed to optimize engagement can unintentionally manipulate perception.





When every person sees a different version of the same conversation, misunderstandings multiply, trust erodes, and the line between reality and algorithm begins to blur. The question is no longer just what happened online — but which version of reality you were shown.









Website: http://pacsteam.org





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