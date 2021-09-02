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I'm Hiring NOW!!! | Apply Today By Texting 918-851-0102
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Are You Not a Marxist, Godless, Communist? Live In Tulsa?
Don't Want to Wear a Mask? Don't Want to Have to Take the Shot?
I'm Hiring NOW!!!
Earn Up to $27 Per Hour Starting Now.
Apply Today By Texting 918-851-0102
NOTE: Governor Kevin Stitt is not eligible to work here we only want job candidates that live their values.
Don't Want to Wear a Mask? Don't Want to Have to Take the Shot?
I'm Hiring NOW!!!
Earn Up to $27 Per Hour Starting Now.
Apply Today By Texting 918-851-0102
NOTE: Governor Kevin Stitt is not eligible to work here we only want job candidates that live their values.
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