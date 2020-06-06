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UPnr - U-Pet 1: Abolir l´arme nucléaire! Aboli nukleajn armilojn!
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23 views • June 06, 2020
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En Esperanto: Jen peto pri malpermeso de la atoma armilo! Dankon pro via kontribuo!
In French: Ceci est une pétition pour l'interdiction de l'arme atomique! Merci pour votre contribution!
En anglais: This is a petition for the global ban of nuclear weapons! Thank you for your contribution!
Translations/Tradukadoj: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWY3nD6fa44
Site/Retejo: http://timesaversinternational.com/u-pet/
En Esperanto: Jen peto pri malpermeso de la atoma armilo! Dankon pro via kontribuo!
In French: Ceci est une pétition pour l'interdiction de l'arme atomique! Merci pour votre contribution!
En anglais: This is a petition for the global ban of nuclear weapons! Thank you for your contribution!
Translations/Tradukadoj: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWY3nD6fa44
Site/Retejo: http://timesaversinternational.com/u-pet/
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