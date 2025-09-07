BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian drones find HIDDEN posts, taking out personnel & vehicles with DEADLY accuracy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1310 followers
1310 followers
1
70 views • 22 hours ago

Russian drones sniff out HIDDEN posts, taking out personnel & vehicles with DEADLY accuracy 

Kharkov region footage from Sputnik.

Adding about Russian strikes, posted videos this morning. 

After Russia’s latest strike on Kiev which set fire to the Cabinet of Ministers the White House is back to threatening possible sanctions.

National Economic Council head Kevin Hassett called the news “very disappointing,” and said new measures will likely be discussed in the coming days.

He also pointed fingers at countries like India for continuing to buy Russian oil, but reminded everyone that the final decision still lies with President Trump.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy has made no statement about the attack.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
