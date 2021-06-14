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Mystery Babylon Is Falling & This Is How It Begins
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85 views • June 14, 2021
Understanding the wool that has been pulled over our eyes is the first step to seeing your way out of the Matrix. We are Born Free, but the Service Corporation has Birthed a Slave and gave it your name. Christopher James is leading the charge to topple Mystery Babylon from Canada as others in all 50 US States are convening court as We The People. Learn how to rediscover your power, so you can free yourself and help join the fight.
A Warrior Calls
https://awarriorcalls.com/
A Warrior Calls
https://awarriorcalls.com/
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