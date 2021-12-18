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"Boost me Up Scotty" - (Boostin the Bots) - WORLDWIDE LOCKDOWN COMIN - (FOR MORONIC MASKED UP MORONS) - all by design -
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41 views • December 18, 2021
VACCINES CAN'T STOP OMICRON NEW WORLD WIDE LOCKDOWNS COMING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/osPieJAZHY10/
Mr Evil, William Warren Jr, aka Bill "Placebo" DeBlasio sits in front of the Freemasonic Eagle to get his "boostin bot" and tries to convince the dumb masses to follow suit...
The unprecedented omicron-fueled COVID surge enveloping the former epicenter of the pandemic now has the mayor willing to reconsider the end of year festivities.
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/this-is-a-whole-new-animal-breakthrough-infections-rattle-nyc-amid-omicron-surge/3456543/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/osPieJAZHY10/
Mr Evil, William Warren Jr, aka Bill "Placebo" DeBlasio sits in front of the Freemasonic Eagle to get his "boostin bot" and tries to convince the dumb masses to follow suit...
The unprecedented omicron-fueled COVID surge enveloping the former epicenter of the pandemic now has the mayor willing to reconsider the end of year festivities.
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/this-is-a-whole-new-animal-breakthrough-infections-rattle-nyc-amid-omicron-surge/3456543/
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