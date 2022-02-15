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FLOCK OF BIRDS SUDDENLY FALLS FROM SKY IN MEXICAN MYSTERY
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794 views • February 15, 2022
WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE | FLOCK OF BIRDS SUDDENLY FALLS FROM SKY IN MEXICAN MYSTERY
Pursued by a predator or just something in the air? It is as-yet unknown what sent the cloud of blackbirds plummeting to the ground, leaving a layer of the yellow-headed birds strewn across the street in the North Mexican state of Chihuahua.
Pursued by a predator or just something in the air? It is as-yet unknown what sent the cloud of blackbirds plummeting to the ground, leaving a layer of the yellow-headed birds strewn across the street in the North Mexican state of Chihuahua.
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