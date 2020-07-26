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How Far will the Globalists Go to Bring the United States to Its Knees? w/ Joel Skousen (2of2) (MIRRORED)
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286 views • July 26, 2020
How Far will the Globalists Go to Bring the United States to Its Knees? w/ Joel Skousen (2of2) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sarah Westall at:-
https://youtu.be/u3UVZwkbNYM
See part 1: https://youtu.be/ryHUSh9ZtGo
Author and legal expert, Joel Skousen, joins the program to discuss the deep state infiltration and their globalist plans. He explains the lengths the globalists will go to bring the United States to its knees. He also shares his thoughts on President Trump, the future of the United States, and the dollar reset. He brings a different viewpoint and many ideas that many have not heard on this show. You can learn more about his work, sign up for his World Affairs Brief, or purchase one of his books at http://JoelSkousen.com
Get the latest coupons for Defytime, Tetrogen and more at http://SarahWestall.com
Get even further discounts on Defytime, C60 gel caps, Tetrogren and more by signing up for my Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sarah Westall at:-
https://youtu.be/u3UVZwkbNYM
See part 1: https://youtu.be/ryHUSh9ZtGo
Author and legal expert, Joel Skousen, joins the program to discuss the deep state infiltration and their globalist plans. He explains the lengths the globalists will go to bring the United States to its knees. He also shares his thoughts on President Trump, the future of the United States, and the dollar reset. He brings a different viewpoint and many ideas that many have not heard on this show. You can learn more about his work, sign up for his World Affairs Brief, or purchase one of his books at http://JoelSkousen.com
Get the latest coupons for Defytime, Tetrogen and more at http://SarahWestall.com
Get even further discounts on Defytime, C60 gel caps, Tetrogren and more by signing up for my Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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