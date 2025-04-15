CHINA ESCALATES TRADE WAR! - BlackRock Takes Over Shipping As Bailouts Are Considered

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the escalating trade war as China hits back at the United States with 125% tariffs on US imports.





The markets are continuously getting spoofed by a socialist style trade war devastating industries dependent on imported goods.





Though Trump had paused tariffs for 90 days on all countries except China, the EU has also hit the United States with 21 billion dollars in retaliatory levies.





China has also delayed Boeing jet deliveries over the trade war as planes fall put of the sky in the United States.





The Trump administration is considering a bailout of farmers as China's tariffs threaten exports and put the entire supply chain at risk.





Conveniently as planned, BlackRock is taking over the Panama Canal from China which makes sense considering China is the role model for the Great Reset according to Klaus Schwab and China was propped up by the west and used as a guinea pig state for technocracy under the Trilateral Commission. BlackRock is fulfilling the end point of that technocratic nightmare by taking over property and bringing in digital IDs.





If BlackRock owns the shipping ports and especially the Panama Canal, it will have the ability to complete the planned technocratic control of the supply chain.





Meanwhile, gold and silver are skyrocketing to new highs right now as China shifts out of the dollar system and BRICS+ looks to replace the dollar as the world reserve currency.





BRICS+ meet in the summer in Rio.





Prepare yourselves!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





