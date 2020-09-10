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'MARCHING TO ZION' [2015] - STEVEN L. ANDERSON (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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28 views • September 10, 2020
For over 1800 years, the Jews were scattered throughout all nations without a homeland. Then in 1948, the impossible happened. The State of Israel was founded, and the Jews once again possessed the promised land. Many Christians have proclaimed this to be a miracle and a blessing from God, but was this really the blessing of the Lord, or were darker forces at work? This film has the answer, and helps to educate the public on the Zionist New World Order deception.
From the makers of After the Tribulation and New World Order Bible Versions, this groundbreaking documentary traces the history of the Jewish people from the destruction of the temple in A.D. 70 to the founding of the modern-day nation of Israel in 1948. Biblical evidence is examined as well as history, cutting-edge DNA science, mathematics, and testimony from pastors and rabbis to settle once and for all one of the most controversial questions of all time: Who are God's chosen people?
Viewer comments:
"This is the biggest eye opening documentary I've ever seen. Thank you for sharing." -- Sean McDonald
"Talmud is a book of instruction how to legitimately manipulate laws of Torah. Same thing lawyers do with legal law today." -- Samjan Sam
"Over half of Israelis identified as atheists in the last government census, the god card is only pulled for land theft purposes, Israelis have burned down over 50 churches and monasteries." -- Maria Dowler
"To be an anti-Semite is rejection of Satan." -- SoggyFries
"This is one of the biggest red pills I’ve ever taken." -- Ryan Louw
"Recognizing modern "Jews" as frauds is key to understanding the world." -- Todd K
"When are people going to wake up to the Serpent Jew Problem??? We have to learn to say the word JEW without being afraid of people's brainwashed reaction." -- Gillette Sharp
"Yes they discontinue the Animal sacrifice but doing the "baby-human sacrifices" to their god of Talmud." -- Mark Robby
"I love how Pastor Anderson interviews these Jewish scholars very respectfully and objectively, allowing them to hang themselves with their own words." -- Paralysis by Analysis
Note: Until people are CONSCIOUS to all religions are FAKE, they will stay divided, conquered, dumb downed, and enslaved.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Steven L. Anderson at Framing the World
https://framingtheworld.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
From the makers of After the Tribulation and New World Order Bible Versions, this groundbreaking documentary traces the history of the Jewish people from the destruction of the temple in A.D. 70 to the founding of the modern-day nation of Israel in 1948. Biblical evidence is examined as well as history, cutting-edge DNA science, mathematics, and testimony from pastors and rabbis to settle once and for all one of the most controversial questions of all time: Who are God's chosen people?
Viewer comments:
"This is the biggest eye opening documentary I've ever seen. Thank you for sharing." -- Sean McDonald
"Talmud is a book of instruction how to legitimately manipulate laws of Torah. Same thing lawyers do with legal law today." -- Samjan Sam
"Over half of Israelis identified as atheists in the last government census, the god card is only pulled for land theft purposes, Israelis have burned down over 50 churches and monasteries." -- Maria Dowler
"To be an anti-Semite is rejection of Satan." -- SoggyFries
"This is one of the biggest red pills I’ve ever taken." -- Ryan Louw
"Recognizing modern "Jews" as frauds is key to understanding the world." -- Todd K
"When are people going to wake up to the Serpent Jew Problem??? We have to learn to say the word JEW without being afraid of people's brainwashed reaction." -- Gillette Sharp
"Yes they discontinue the Animal sacrifice but doing the "baby-human sacrifices" to their god of Talmud." -- Mark Robby
"I love how Pastor Anderson interviews these Jewish scholars very respectfully and objectively, allowing them to hang themselves with their own words." -- Paralysis by Analysis
Note: Until people are CONSCIOUS to all religions are FAKE, they will stay divided, conquered, dumb downed, and enslaved.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Steven L. Anderson at Framing the World
https://framingtheworld.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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