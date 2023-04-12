Did Rep. Jim Jordan uncover FBI “tripwires” for Catholics?

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live Apr 11, 2023

Rep Jim Jordan has raised questions regarding “tripwires” being set for Catholics and at least one undercover employee, sought to use local religious organizations as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.”





Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X





Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk





Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:





🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall





Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-P7uofyh3yg



