DOCTOR CONFIRMS WORLDWIDE 'CHEM-LUNG DISEASE' - CORONAVIRUS ANYONE?

The Freedom Ministry







Think about it... they primed us with it.... they War-Game Simulated it with that Exercise, Event 201, from Bill & Melinda Gates and the John Hopkins Center that "predicted" everything we now see all around us! Imagine that ............... these are CRIMINALS and should be dealt with AS SUCH !!



Sorry, this shit makes me so angry knowing that the thing they're calling today's 'novel Coronavirus' aka Covid-19 is a made-up FAIRY TALE of a "virus" and that the disease/illness we are actually seeing is caused by these same demonic assholes but it's just masked by another veneer of medical rhetoric and bullshit designed to fear the public into enslavement via their medical lockdown (for their own good, mind you) .. NO MORE COMPLIANCE. NO MORE MASKS. NO MORE BULLSHIT. FUCK THESE PEDO ELITE SCUM BAG STATE ENFORCERS! RISE UP GENTILE AMERICA!