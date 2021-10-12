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Media Hides Damning AZ Election Audit Information
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314 views • October 12, 2021
Stinchfield exposes more Media bias and lies by omission. Also, Vaccine mandates could destroy our supply chains.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Stinchfield
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
Tucker: Airline employees have more power than they realize
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6276661100001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Stinchfield
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
Tucker: Airline employees have more power than they realize
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6276661100001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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