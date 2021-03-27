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DR RICHARD URSO (PART 2): WHY ARE U.S. COVID-19 DEATHS SO HIGH? (10:36)
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852 views • March 27, 2021
Join Bright Light News' Kim Elia in part 2 with Dr. Richard Urso, as he discusses how Covid-19 deaths are being inflated and excess deaths spurred on by lockdowns.
[00:17] Discussing the high number of U.S. deaths
[04:27] Pandemic or epidemic?
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[00:17] Discussing the high number of U.S. deaths
[04:27] Pandemic or epidemic?
_________________________________________________________
For more great content, subscribe to our Youtube channel!
Visit us at www.brightlightnews.com.
Twitter, Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
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